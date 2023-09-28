Leo's 'Badass': Second single from Thalapathy Vijay starrer OUT; teasing hints of film

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to release on 19th October. With the hype related to the film higher than ever, the makers of the film have finally released the much awaited second single of the film.

Leo second single out now

The song, titled ‘Badass’, has been composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The lyrics for the song have been written by Vishnu Edavan, who has previously written lyrics for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 film Vikram. The song was accompanied by an animated video in yellow, red and black, similar to the promo teaser that had been released before the production began, along with additions to it. The video also had clippings of Anirudh Ravichander singing the song.

Check out the song below:

The song also had some lyrics that seemed to be hinting towards Thalapathy Vijay’s character in the film. Lyrics like “Idhu varayila vallavan irundhan (Until now, he was nice), intha kadhayila ratchasa mugam dha (But in this story, he’s the devil’s avatar), which could be considered as pointers towards Leo Das’s character arc in the film as well. There were other lyrics which also seemed to point towards Leo’s backstory, about his encounters in life, heroic instances, as well as warning those who stand against him to beware.

About the film

Leo marks the fifth directorial venture of director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and his second collaboration with the Mersal actor, after the 2021 action film Master. Thalapathy Vijay plays the titular character of Leo Das. Apart from him, the film also features Sanjay Dutt as Antony Das, Arjun Sarja as Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and many more.

Earlier, it was announced that the audio launch for the film would take place on 30th September in Chennai, but unfortunately, it had to be canceled due to high demand for tickets, and the fact that the venue could not accommodate the crowd.

The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, under the banner Seven Screen Studio. Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, while Anirudh Ravichander acts as the music composer for the film. Earlier, a song named ‘Naa Ready’ was released, which was sung by the Bigil actor himself. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s long time collaborator Philomin Raj is the editor of the film.

