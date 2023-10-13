Leo's first single Naa Ready by Thalapathy Vijay drops in four languages pre-film release

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas among others.

Thalapathy Vijay’s song Naa Ready to be released in four new languages

The film, which is all set for worldwide release on 19th October, is currently in its final stages of promotion. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to social media to announce that the first single from the film, Naa Ready, which was sung by Thalapathy Vijay, and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is now available in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, apart from Tamil.

Leo's promotions so far

Although the film was announced in 2022 under the tentative title Thalapathy67, it was not until February 2023 that the first promo video was released. It was through this video, titled Leo - Bloody Sweet, that the makers officially announced the title of the film as Leo, as well.

In March, Seven Screen Studio, the official production house of the film released a video that showed the cast and crew shooting the film in Kashmir. A couple of months later, the first look poster of the film was released as well, and not to mention, the hype was building. The most pertinent question was whether the film would be a part of the coveted LCU or not.

It was in June this year that Naa Ready was released. The song, sung by Thalapathy Vijay, became a massive success. The next month, the makers released a glimpse of Antony Das, the character played by Sanjay Dutt, on his birthday. A similar video, giving a glimpse of Harold Das, the character played by Arjun Sarja was released as well.

In September, the makers released the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi posters of the film, all of which followed a pattern in its captioning. Additionally, the second single from the film, titled Badass, was released on September 28th. The song was composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers released the trailer of the film on the 5th of October, and the third single from the film, a love track titled Anbenum, on the 11th of October.

More about Leo

The film marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 film Master. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the camera is cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa. The film is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The editing of the film is done by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s long-time collaborator, Philomin Raj.

