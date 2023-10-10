Leo's third single Anbenum to release on THIS date; New poster ft Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha will melt your heart

As Thalapathy Vijay’s next Leo is arriving in theatres in a few days, the makers of the film are dropping the third single ‘Anbenum’ tomorrow.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been taking social media by storm for days now. Exciting updates are coming in even as the film is slated to release in less than 10 days. Today, Leo makers Seven Screen Studio announced that they will be dropping the third single of the film titled Anbenum tomorrow, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This time the song is not a gritty song but more of a melody.

Announcing the single, Seven Screen Studio wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that, ‘Metals lam keela vachitu, petals ah kaila edupom. Get ready to swoon, because #Anbenum is dropping soon. #LeoThirdSingle is releasing Tomorrow..’

