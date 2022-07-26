Less budget South movies prove 'small is beautiful' as they sweep away audiences' hearts and box office

The South cinema industry is running exceptionally great with good numbers, content, and entertainment. Post the COVID-19 lockdown, the audience has started accepting movies with open hearts, especially small movies irrespective of budget and actors. Audiences for long besotted with superstars and established directors have begun to give a thumbs up to newbie actors and young filmmakers brimming with refreshing ideas and themes.

In 2022, so far, we have seen many small-budget movies that swept away the box office numbers in its own way amid the biggies trying to make space and win. While big-budget and anticipated movies like Ghani, The Warriorr, and O2 couldn't stand up to the mark, small-budget movies like Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam, Samamathe, Irvan Nizhal, Meddipaye, and others have done wonders. Going by their budget and other factors, these movies definitely made a mark, although not with 100 crores club but definitely in hearts of audiences.

Also, lately, OTT platforms have become a boon to small movies as they are playing a key role in reaching the masses and making it a win. Like big, small movies do not have high marketing so word of mouth has been a huge factor and when an audience is suggesting some movie, then it sure in some way is already a hit. These movies have fetched better returns than others but each of them has added a new dimension to south cinema.

Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalynam

Vishwak Sen's Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyam is a feel-good romantic movie, a story about a man in his 30s who is in desperate need of marriage. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the simple story connected we'll to every Telugu audience as it has the right package of entertainment, social subjects, and many emotions. The movie manages to show sensitive topics like inter-caste marriage, late marriage, born of a girl child, forced marriage, and societal pressure.

Although with huge biggies at the box office, Vishwak Sen starrer performed well at the box office and won hearts when released on OTT platform Aha. Rukshar Dhillon and Ritika Nayak played the female leads in the film.

Sammathame

Kiran Abbavaram's Sammathame, a romantic film can only impress Telugu audiences. Despite the wafer-thin storyline and a whole lot of other elements, 'Sammathame' has a respectable climax. Written and directed by Gopinath Reddy, Sammathame stars Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary in lead roles. The urban romance explores what happens when an independent woman crosses paths with a man who tries to make her conform to his way of life.

Although the film performed lukewarm at the box office, on the OTT platform, Aha, it has been getting a positive response. It is just an easy breezy watch, nothing more and nothing less but sure a win small-budget movie.

Iravin Nizhal

R Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal is all over the internet with good reviews. The small-budget movie was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Iravin Nizhal is the world’s first nonlinear single-shot movie. Directed by Parthiban, the movie focuses on a 50-year-old man who thinks about the paths that he has crossed in his life over the years.

Despite being a small film, it has been receiving a good response from critics and audiences alike. The box numbers don't not special mention as the film is winning hearts. AR Rahman is the music composer.

Meppadiyan

Directed by debutant Vishnu Mohan, Malayalam film Meppadiyan featured Unni Mukundan as the protagonist. Meppadiyan tells the story of Jayakrishnan, a mechanic-cum-garage owner, who gets into a big land deal, however, ends up in a difficult situation. The film has got a good response from the audiences as well.