'Let's make love story': Vijay Deverakonda pulls a birthday prank on Samantha, her reaction is pure gold

Samantha has got a special birthday wish & surprise from her dear friend and her upcoming film co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The actor and the team, who were shooting in Kashmir, surprised the birthday girl with a prank and her reaction is a must-see. The team put full efforts into faking a scene, narration and directing and right when Vijay and Samantha were performing the scene, they called it a surprise. Samantha also cut the cake with Vijay and the team on the sets of Kashmir.