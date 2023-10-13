LFW 2023: Rana Daggubati exudes an air of coolness as he walks the ramp; chit-chats with Athiya Shetty

Rana Daggubati is undoubtedly one of the most multifaceted actors in the country today, with the ability to portray protagonists as well as antagonists with ease. He has acted in films like Bheemla Nayak, Baahubali, Leader, Bangalore Naatkal, and many more that have gone on to become fan favorites.

Rana Daggubati pulls off an uber-cool look at Lakme Fashion Week

Acting is not the only talent of the Baahubali actor. Rana Daggubati is known to be a successful model as well. In fact, the actor has modeled multiple times in the Lakme Fashion Week, and other prestigious fashion events. In the latest update, the actor was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on behalf of designer duo, Shivan and Narresh.

The Virata Parvam actor was seen in an uber-cool street-style look, donning a blue zip-up shirt, coupled with a tie-dye blazer and plain black pants. The actor was also seen sporting light blue and beige slides and a pair of shades.

Check out the look below:

The actor was also seen talking to actress Athiya Shetty, known for films like Hero, Mubarakan, Nawabzaade, and Motichoor Chaknachoor, who was walking for the fashion designer duo as well.

Check out the pictures below:

Rana Daggubati's work front

Rana Daggubati was last seen in the 2022 film Virata Parvam, helmed by Venu Udugula. The film also featured Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Easwari Rao, Naveen Chandra, and many more in prominent roles. The actor is next set to appear in TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film with Rajinikanth, temporarily titled Thalaivar170. The film, which is expected to release in 2024, features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, apart from the Naa Ishtam actor.

