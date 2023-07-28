LGM - Let’s Get Married Twitter review: Harish Kalyan and Ivana starrer hit or miss? Check out fans’ reactions

More than for its cast or concept, LGM: Let's Get Married has been in the news for its producer. The film has been produced by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. There needs to be no introduction to the absolute craze that the former Indian cricket team captain has in Tamil Nadu. As the cricketer is also the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, there is no denying that many of his loyal fans will rush to the theater.

Now that the film has been released, the audience has taken to Twitter to express their reactions to the film.

Netizens are not very pleased with MS Dhoni’s production venture, LGM: Let's Get Married

LGM: Let's Get Married has not really satisfied the fans

Even though there was a lot of pre-release buzz surrounding LGM: Let's Get Married, it seems fans are not very happy with the final product. The reviews mostly range from negative to mixed. One fan took to Twitter and shared that Yogi Babu is the saving grace of this film. The tweet read, "LGM review: Average plot line treated very badly with screenplay. Yogi Babu tries to save this film otherwise completely screwed up. {⅖}"

Fans also went on to compare the film with other films that have recently come out. But none of these comparisons were positive in nature. Another tweet read, "Harish kalyan 's #LGM and Bharath's #Love i Guess its Out. Negative Response and Reviews No need to waste time watching it. #LGM Content Not Strong. #Love Rather Watch Original Malayalam."

It will have to be seen whether the negative reviews that the film has been getting on Twitter will reflect in its box office performance as well. The ensemble cast of LGM: Let's Get Married includes Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Yogi Babu, Deepa Shankar, Nadia Moidu, Koushik MMahata, and Vinodhini Vaidynathan. The film has been directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

Both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, played a major role in the promotions of the film. Safe to say, LGM’s team has not been leaving any stone unturned when it comes to promoting the film. Only in the coming days will it be clear what the audience’s final verdict on the film will be.

