In The Life of Samantha's Twitter Fanclub: 'She used to get mad at us for...' Interesting revelations by fans

Fans having 'Fanclubs' with thousands of followers, keep a check on their favourites' every move- from professional milestones to personal lives! Samantha's fans are no different. A Twitter handle -@SamanthaPrabuFC having 197k followers is being run by 4 of Samantha's die-hard fans- Sai Sravan (Servicedesk Engineer), Abhinay Nooli (Technology Lead), Srinikethan Kailasnath (Advisory Manager), and Sravanti Vedula (Innovation Management Officer).

Pinkvilla got in touch with Sravanti Vedula and Sai Sravan who made some interesting revelations on what goes behind managing Sam's FC and how they left no stone unturned to meet her.

Without any second thought, no cross-checking, she blindly helped those people. We have been with her right from day one when YMC was released Samantha Fanclub

This Fanclub account was started way back, 10 years ago by a fan Harsha who moved to the other country for further studies. The account was then handed over to 4 of Samantha's fans in 2011.

"She followed the account after knowing us and who we 4 are handling it. 7th July 2013, she followed us and then, we had a couple of experiences where we got a chance to meet her. Srinikethan, one of 4 of us used to wait for Ye Maaya Chesave's shoot sets for hours and hours to meet her. I think after his 2-3 attempts she noticed him waiting under the scorching heat that is how the first interaction happened with her and then he introduced all 3 of us. Since then, she has been very interactive in terms of replying to the messages, and tweets," reveals Sravanti.

Asked if they exchange messages, or interact on DMS, she reveals further, "Usually when there are movie updates, we ask her about the confirm update and if she is comfortable, she shares with us. There have been instances where a few from our group were requiring financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic and Sam was the first to message us asking if we need help. She approached us first and we told her what help was needed. Without any second thought, no cross-checking, she blindly helped those people. We have been with her right from day one when YMC was released. We were just kids then."

Sravan confesses how they used to fake themselves as media to enter the launch events only to meet their favourite star. "We have done so many crazy adventures to meet her during the initial days. She used to come for store launch events, we would hold some newspapers and tell mall guys that we are from the press and let us cover the event. The security used to let us in and a lot of times her assistant helped us to get in," the actress' fan shares in a telephonic interaction with us.

He also adds how they try to contribute their bit to celebrate her birthday every year. "We have a group of 25-30 fans who are with us since day 1. Every year during April, we collect a certain amount...it can be 60k or whatever number we collect and celebrate her birthday. She used to come everywhere until 2019 but couldn't for last 2 years due to Pandemic."

Sravanti Vedula adds to this, "She (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) always used to get mad at us for spending money on her. Even we used to gift her, she used to say, "why are you guys spending money on me' because we were all students then. We were not earning. There were times she rejected our gifts also and asked us to settle well and 'then do something but not now'. We have grown as a family, she has seen us growing up, college-going kids and now we are all well settled paid jobs and some are also married."

Social media, especially Twitter has a greater impact. Asked how they balance and manage to keep it a positive place for her during controversies or rumours surface on social media about her personal life.

Sravanti reveals, "We understand that Samantha follows us and the responsibility that comes with it. We understand what kind of stand we should take and we have a few fan clubs who we are in touch with. We try to reduce the hate and particular negativity through positive tweets. When I say positive tweets, it is not to counter-arguments or to prove people wrong. We try to keep positive trends and good things, try to highlight times when has been excellent and what she is as a person. It is more to do with how much we love her rather that proving people wrong. We understant Twitter is a great medium for us to interact with her and so we try to keep positive place for her."

Asked if they get hate messages from Fanclubs of other celebs. Sravanti replies, "Individual people might have targetted but no fan clubs would send us hate messages. Because all the FCs understand they are responsible and represent a community so we all are mindful of the fact that as FCs we are trying to put an opinion of a group. Even during Pooja Hegde, we didn't indulge in it.

Sravan adds, "There is no space for hate."

Also Read| Once A Queen Always A Queen: 5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu shattered the glass ceiling by breaking stereotypes