Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda spotted with brother Anand Deverakonda at a cricket match; See PIC

Vijay Deverakonda, the popular actor was last seen in the pan-Indian sports drama, Liger. The Puri Jagannadh directorial, which was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages, was also dubbed into Tamil and Malayalam. However, the Vijay Devarakonda starrer emerged as a major box office failure and earned overwhelmingly negative reviews from the audiences. The massive pre-release hype and extravagant promotions couldn’t save Liger, which was majorly bashed for its outdated content. Vijay Deverakonda has been keeping a low profile, post the debacle of Liger.

However, the talented actor is making use of this break from the public eye by enjoying things he loves and spending quality time with his family. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda was seen having a blast at the recently held India-Australia cricket match with his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda. In the video shared by popular celebrity stylist Shravya Varma, the Deverakonda siblings were seen cheering at the match. Vijay Deverakonda looked his casual best in a mint green sweatshirt, which is paired with matching joggers. Anand, on the other hand, opted for a pastel pink t-shirt and grey trousers.