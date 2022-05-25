Liger actors Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda share a hug as they get clicked outside a restaurant; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be soon sharing screen space in the pan-India film Liger. Ever since the film has been announced, fans from across the country have been excited to watch this new pair on the silver screen together. Well, fans would be happy to know that the duo was photographed together a few moments back as they stepped out in the city of Mumbai along with their producer Charmme Kaur.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday clicked in Mumbai

A few hours back, Vijay was photographed along with his Liger co-actress Ananya Panday, and their producer Charmme Kaur, as they stepped out of a posh restaurant in the Bandra locality of Mumbai. In the video, Ananya can be seen wearing a light orange, lace fitted top along with a pair of high-waisted blue denim pants. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun with a middle parting. The actress completed the look with hoop earrings and a pair of heels.

While Charmme and Ananya walked out of the restaurant, Vijay was seen being a bit hesitant to be papped. The shutterbugs cheered him on as they addressed him as ‘Liger’, and Ananya too coaxed him as she can be heard saying, “Why are you hiding? Come!” The Arjun Reddy actor soon walked posed for photos and was seen looking suave in stylish casuals. He and Ananya also shared a hug before they left the venue.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s video:

Recently, on Vijay Deverakonda's 33rd birthday on the 9th of May, the makers launched the Liger Hunt Theme with a video. It is an over one-and-a half-minute lyrical video, which gives a glimpse of Vijay’s remarkable transformation, his intense look, and his fighting spirit. It drops hints about Vijay’s inspiring journey from the Slumdog of Mumbai streets to becoming the champion in Mixed Martial Arts.

Liger is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.