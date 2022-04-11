Liger: Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda from the film as she kickstarts dubbing
Ananya Panday will be seen as the leading lady in Vijay Deverakonda's sports flick, Liger. The actress has shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of the film on her Instagram handle.
Check out the post below:
Also Read: Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupama Parameswaran starrer Karthikeya 2 to release in theatres on July 22
Credits: Ananya Panday Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!