Liger Big Update: Master of Ring Mike Tyson to lock horns with Vijay Deverakonda; WATCH VIDEO

Liger is one of the highly anticipated upcoming pan-Indian films of the year, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Today, the makers announced the big news, which has raised the expectations sky-high. Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has been roped in to play a cameo role.

The makers shared a video to introduce Mike Tyson as they wrote, For the 1st time EverLove-you gesture. Introducing the Master of the RING to the INDIAN SCREENS DYNAMITE @MikeTyson on Board for #Liger." This announcement has been made as a birthday treat to Puri Jagannadh, who will be celebrating on 28 September. According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda will be locking horns with Mike Tyson in the boxing ring.

Liger will also mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in the Bollywood industry and features him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Ananya Panday will make her debut in South Indian cinema. The film also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles.

Liger is produced by ’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, a production house owned by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur. Liger will be released in five languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on 9 September 2021 but will be postponed as the makers are yet to complete the shoot. According to Pinkvilla sources, the team is all set to wrap the Goa schedule on September 30th and will be heading next to international locations for the pending shoot.