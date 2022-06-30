Liger BTS: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Mike Tyson on his birthday; Catch some unseen fun moments

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and wished his Liger co-star Mike Tyson on his birthday.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 30, 2022 11:34 AM IST  |  10.8K
Vijay Deverakonda wishes Mike Tyson on his birthday
Liger BTS: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Mike Tyson on his birthday; Catch some unseen fun moments
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing screen space with legendary boxer Mike Tyson in his forthcoming sports drama, Liger. Wishing the co-star on his birthday, the Arjun Reddy actor Tweeted, "Happy Birthday @miketyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life."

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Also Read: Ram Pothineni squashes rumours of him marrying his high school sweetheart: I Hardly went to high school

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!