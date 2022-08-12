Liger in Chandigarh: Vijay Deverakonda lifts Ananya Panday & channels inner Punjabi as he enjoys tractor ride

Team Liger, including Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has chosen Chandigarh as their next stop for promoting their next. The makers of this upcoming sports drama, Dharma production shared a few glimpses from the promotions on Twitter, along with the caption, "#Chandigarh, this #Liger duo is all set to drop the latest beats with #Coka 2.0 in YOUR city and you know what they say...when in Chandigarh - do as the Chandigarh-ians do!"

Liger, helmed by Puri Jagganadh is a sports drama and is set to hit screens on the 25th of August. The much-awaited first Pan-India film of Vijay is backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Liger. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will be seen in important roles.

Check out the pictures below:

