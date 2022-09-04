Liger director Puri Jagannadh goes on a social media detox; Charmme Kaur clarifies his break in new tweet

Liger director Puri Jagannadh has been making headlines ever since the release of his sports drama with Vijay Deverakonda. Now, the filmmaker has created news yet again. He has taken a short break from social media. Sharing his decision, producer Charmme Kaur penned on Twitter, "Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live."

Prior to this, the reports claimed that Puri Jagannadh has decided to fly to Hyderabad and compensate for the losses made by Liger to the distributors. However, no official confirmation on the matter has been made yet. In addition to this, Vijay Deverakonda also recently met the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai to resolve some unintended issues between the two.

Check out the post below:

Vijay Deverakonda was asked about the ongoing boycotting film trends during one of the promotional events, to which he replied, "Kaun rokenge dekh lenge” (let’s see who will stop us)." The distributor termed the Arjun Reddy star "arrogant" for his comment.

After VD cleared the air between the two, Manoj Desai was quoted saying, "He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best. When I met Vijay I realised he thinks about the entire team of his films". He also added, "I’ve only said sorry to 2 actors - Amitabh Bachchan & now Vijay Deverakonda."

Also Read: Puri Jagannadh to meet distributors to compensate for losses after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger debacle?