Liger: Fans begin countdown for trailer, erect a huge 75 feet banner of Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger trailer is gearing up to release in just one day. The fans have begun countdown and celebrations for the trailer launch. A huge 75 feet banner of Vijay flaunting his chiseled body with the Indian flag in glory, has been erected by fans at Sudarshan 35MM Theatre in Hyderabad. This banner has been put for the trailer launch of Liger, which will take place tomorrow, July 21 at 9:30 AM.

Tomorrow, the trailer will be launched at a grand event, first in Hyderabad and then in Mumbai, at a multiplex In Andheri at 7:30 PM. The trailer is expected to create havoc as Vijay Deverakonda has been stating for the past two days. Fans are super excited for the trailer and are expecting nothing but sheer madness and a visual treat.

Liger has already set a benchmark among audiences after the blockbuster posters and first single Akdi Pakdi, which has worked magically. The dance moves and upbeat music hit the right chord among music lovers.

Take a look at the pic here: ​

Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist in this much-talked-about drama, which will be released on 25th August this year. The film will also see Bollywood actress Ananya Panday playing the female lead opposite Vijay Deverkonda. Former legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also making his Indian film debut with the film. Although, he will only be seen in a cameo in the film.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in important roles.