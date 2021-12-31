Liger First Glimpse VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda looks like a beast; Goes from Slumdog to MMA champion

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's Pan India project Liger (Saala Crossbreed) will 'Aag Laga Denge' this New Year with the first glimpse. The much-awaited teaser promises to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas. The teaser shows the story about a slumdog of Mumbai streets becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport.

However, the journey and transformation seems to be very inspiring. Liger glimpse begins with MMA commentator introducing Vijay Deverakonda as Liger giving all the elevation to the character. “Introducing the boy from India… Slum Dog Of Streets Of Mumbai… The Chai Wala… Liger…”

Dialogue like "We are Indians,” and a goosebumps moment of him wearing the Indian flag while entering the ring are the highlight. And the other dialogue, “Vaat Lagaa Denge”, defines his aggressive attitude.

Liger has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. The film is being made in Hindi, Telugu and will release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam dubbed versions also.

Check out the Liger teaser below:

The Pan India Movie is ready to bring the best of for the audience in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda’s pathbreaking film Arjun Reddy had also released on August 25th four years ago in 2017.

Now it remains to see if 25 turns out to be lucky again and becomes another cult, iconic and trendsetting movie for Vijay Deverakonda.

In association with Puri connects, the upcoming Pan-India project is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

