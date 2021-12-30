Liger first glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda's BTS pics will leave fans excited for upcoming updates

As announced, the BTS of Vijay Deverakonda from his upcoming film Liger have been released on social media platforms. The pics shows Vijay behind the camera and discussing the scenes with director Puri Jagannadh. The BTS pics will surely leave you excited for the upcoming updates which are scheduled for tomorrow.

While BTS Stills were released today morning, Special Insta Filter will be unveiled at 4 PM. On last day of this year, First Glimpse will be out. So, get ready for back-to-back treats from team Liger.

Liger is an upcoming sports action drama directed by Puri Jagannadh starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in the lead roles. This movie marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut and Ananya Panday’s debut in the southern languages. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in important roles. Liger is co produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner and Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

The team Liger is in the last leg of the shoot as they filmed major portions in Dubai, the US and Las Vegas. After a long postponement, the release date was announced and the pan Indian film will hit the theatres worldwide in all languages on August 25.