Liger First Look: Vijay Deverakonda's fans go berserk as they pour alcohol on the poster; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger first look has set high expectations among the moviegoers, who can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them.

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated upcoming film with Puri Jagannadh has been titled, Liger. Starring Ananya Panday in the female lead, Liger will release in five languages including Hindi. Well, the makers have got an interesting title, which is a combination of Lion and Tiger. The first look poster of the film featuring Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer also shows a cross between a tiger and a lion. The tagline 'Saala Crossbreed' has caught everyone's attention and the first look poster has already taken social media by storm.

The celebrations and madness for the film have already begun in Hyderabad. A video of Vijay Deverakonda's fans pouring alcohol on the big poster of Liger has surfaced on social media. Fans take to streets to celebrate it and sharing a glimpse of the same on Instagram, co-producer Charmee Kaur wrote, "I wanna come n dance with u all now now nowwwwww." Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger first look has set high expectations among the moviegoers, who can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda sends virtual hug to Rashmika Mandanna as he REVEALS she has watched glimpses of Liger

Sharing the first look poster, the Arjun Reddy star wrote on Instagram, "Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are!."

Take a look below:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×