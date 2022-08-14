Liger in Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda rocks brown Harem pants, Ananya Panday stuns in purple ethnic wear; PICS

As you already know, the team of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is on a promotional spree. After attending many events in Mumbai, Pune, Ahemdabad, Vadodara, and Chandigarh, they have now reached Hyderabad to talk about their film.

While VD looked handsome as ever in a brown co-ord pantsuit, his leading lady charmed her way into our hearts in purple ethnic wear. These two were also accompanied by the other members of team Liger.



For the unversed, V ish, who will be making his acting debut as Sanju the Baddie talked about his experience of being a part of Liger in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, “It was amazing sharing screen space with Vijay, coming from the same city we have lots of things in common. I believe he is an amazingly honest & confident actor. It was very sporting and challenging for me to share screen space with him and all the scenes where we fight each other is my favorite because it does give me goosebumps every time I watch it.” He will be seen as the main antagonist opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the flick.

This Puri Jagannadh's directorial will reach the audience in cinema halls on 25th August this year. Now, talking about the rest of the cast, Ananya Panday will be seen as VD's love interest, Ramya Krishnan will play his mother, and Ronit Roy will essay the role of his coach. Additionally, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will do an extended cameo in the film

Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connect, this pan-India flick has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.