Liger in Indore: As Vijay Deverakonda enjoys some yummy snacks, Ananya Panday gives the cutest reaction

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are making sure to promote their upcoming sports drama Liger at every nook and corner of the country. After Mumbai, Pune, Ahemdabad, Vadodara, and Chandigarh, the latest co-stars in town have reached Indore to talk about their next. As they attended an event in the city yesterday, VD treated his tastebuds to some delicious Indori snacks. Although, what garnered our attention the most is Ananya Panday's adorable expressions.

This latest video of the two shows us that they are having a blast while promoting their action entertainer. Before Liger's release on the 25th of August this year, Vijay Deverakonda's mother arranged a pooja for him and Ananya Panday at the Arjun Reddy star's lavish Hyderabad residence.

VD even shared some glimpses from the pooja on Twitter, along with the following caption, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection :)So Poooja and sacred Bands for all of us...Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour." Additionally, Ananya Panday further penned a cute note on Instagram, "Blessings from Vijay’s amma @deverakonda and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for #Liger #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed thank you auntyyyyy."