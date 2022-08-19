Liger in Kochi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday treat their tastebuds with special Sadya; PIC
Liger co-stars Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday enjoyed local delicacies as they reached Kochi for the promotions of their upcoming sports drama.
Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday have been living out of a suitcase lately because of the promotions of their sports drama, Liger. As the two reached their new stop Kochi, they were welcomed with an appetizing Sadya. The leading lady posted a picture on Instagram, where the co-stars can be seen twinning in white, as they enjoyed delicious food. Also, VD took to Twitter and dropped a video of enjoying the cuisine and captioned the post, "Kerala Sadya...What a meal, AdiPoli!"
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Arjun Reddy star reached Kochi for Liger promotions despite not being well. A little birdie told us, "He has severe back pain as he has been promoting the film back to back without even a day's break." The sources further added, "Last week he was diagnosed with swine flu. Vijay took rest at his home in Hyderabad and geared up for the promotions again. Today he is in Kochi and his team is taking care that he doesn't stress his health."
Check out the post below:
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda in the role of an MMA artist with a stammering issue. The film's cast also includes Ananya Panday as his love interest, Ramya Krishnan as his mother, and Ronit Roy as his coach. Additionally, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu will also essay pivotal roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special cameo. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, this pan-India flick is slated to hit the cinema halls on the 25th of August this year.
Credits: Twitter and Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!