Liger in Kochi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday treat their tastebuds with special Sadya; PIC

Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday have been living out of a suitcase lately because of the promotions of their sports drama, Liger. As the two reached their new stop Kochi, they were welcomed with an appetizing Sadya. The leading lady posted a picture on Instagram, where the co-stars can be seen twinning in white, as they enjoyed delicious food. Also, VD took to Twitter and dropped a video of enjoying the cuisine and captioned the post, "Kerala Sadya...What a meal, AdiPoli!"

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Arjun Reddy star reached Kochi for Liger promotions despite not being well. A little birdie told us, "He has severe back pain as he has been promoting the film back to back without even a day's break." The sources further added, "Last week he was diagnosed with swine flu. Vijay took rest at his home in Hyderabad and geared up for the promotions again. Today he is in Kochi and his team is taking care that he doesn't stress his health."

