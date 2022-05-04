Liger: Makers announce exciting update, Vijay Deverakonda to treat fans with a huge surprise on his birthday
On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, fans will be treated with a big surprise, on May 9. The makers also shared an intense new poster, leaving fans super excited.
The makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger took to social media and announced a big update, leaving fans super excited. On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, fans will be treated with a big surprise, on May 9 at 4 PM. Although the makers haven't mentioned what the update would be, it is anticipated that the teaser will be unleashed on the actor's birthday.
