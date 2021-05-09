  1. Home
Liger: Makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer postpone film's teaser release; Release official statement

On Vijay Deverakonda's birthday today (May 9), the makers were supposed to drop Liger's first teaser. However, the Liger team has now confirmed that it has to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films that the audience is looking forward to. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's next in store for them. Well, on Vijay Deverakonda's birthday today (May 9), the makers were supposed to drop Liger's first teaser. However, the Liger team has now confirmed that it has to be postponed given the current situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The official statement released by the Liger team reads, "We were all geared up to reveal a power packed teaser for Liger on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all. Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed." 

Charmee Kaur, the co-producer of the film shared the same and wrote, "In light of the current environment and testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. Thank you for all your support!.' 

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s fans celebrate his birthday by donating food to the needy amidst lockdown 

Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. For his role in the film, the Arjun Reddy star underwent a physical transformation. He even went to Thailand for martial arts training. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. 

