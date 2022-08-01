Liger meets GodFather: Vijay Deverakonda spends time with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi; Pens a sweet message
Vijay Deverakonda spends time with Salman Khan and Megastar Chiranjeevi ahead of the release of his much-awaited sports drama Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen having a gala time with Salman Khan and Megastar Chiranjeevi ahead of Liger release. Sharing a picture of the meet, he penned a sweet note on Instagram,"Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir -Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always."
