Liger: Mike Tyson has best time on sets as he poses for cool PICS with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday & team

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday along with their team are currently in US for the shoot of the upcoming pan Indian film Liger. Mike Tyson, who is playing a cameo role, has joined the sets yesterday and today, the makers shared a few pics of Mike Tyson posing with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a few pics of Mike Tyson posing goofily from the sets in the US. The team also posed for a group pic where all can be seen twinning in black as they pose with Mike Tyson in bright smiles.

Check out the pics here: