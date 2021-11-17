Liger: Mike Tyson has best time on sets as he poses for cool PICS with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday & team
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday along with their team are currently in US for the shoot of the upcoming pan Indian film Liger. Mike Tyson, who is playing a cameo role, has joined the sets yesterday and today, the makers shared a few pics of Mike Tyson posing with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur.
The makers of the film took to social media and shared a few pics of Mike Tyson posing goofily from the sets in the US. The team also posed for a group pic where all can be seen twinning in black as they pose with Mike Tyson in bright smiles.
Check out the pics here:
November 17, 2021
Liger is one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness this bigger-than-life on the big screen as it promises perfect entertainment. However, an official release date is yet to be announced by the makers so it is to be awaited.
Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and Ananya Panday in the South. The actor will be seen in the role of a mixed martial artist, which was never seen before. The film also features Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, Getup Srinu are in key roles.