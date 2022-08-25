Liger Movie LIVE UPDATES: FDFS reviews, box office numbers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer

Vijay Deverakonda's maiden Pan-India film, Liger has hit the big screens today, August 25th. After touring the entire country for promotions and creating enough buzz among the moviegoers, Puri Jagannadh's Liger,

Vijay Deverakonda's maiden Pan-India film, Liger has hit the big screens today, August 25th. After touring the entire country for promotions and creating enough buzz among the moviegoers, Puri Jagannadh's Liger, also starring Ananya Panday is finally out for the audience. Ramya Krishna plays the role of Vijay Deverakonda's mother in the film. Ananya Panday will be seen as VD's love interest that also features international icon Mike Tyson. Puri Connects, in association with Dharma Productions, is bankrolling the project.Check out all live updates on Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger