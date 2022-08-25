Live

Liger Movie LIVE UPDATES: FDFS reviews, box office numbers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Aug 25, 2022 09:50 AM IST  |  25.1K
Liger Movie LIVE UPDATES
Liger Movie LIVE UPDATES: FDFS reviews, box office numbers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer
Vijay Deverakonda's maiden Pan-India film, Liger has hit the big screens today, August 25th. After touring the entire country for promotions and creating enough buzz among the moviegoers, Puri Jagannadh's Liger, Vijay Deverakonda's maiden Pan-India film, Liger has hit the big screens today, August 25th. After touring the entire country for promotions and creating enough buzz among the moviegoers, Puri Jagannadh's Liger, also starring Ananya Panday is finally out for the audience. Ramya Krishna plays the role of Vijay Deverakonda's mother in the film. Ananya Panday will be seen as VD's love interest that also features international icon Mike Tyson. Puri Connects, in association with Dharma Productions, is bankrolling the project.Check out all live updates on Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger
Highlights
August 25, 2022, 09:46 am IST
Liger sequel

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda confirmed the sequel of Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The actor said, "we are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time." In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest.

Read Full Article
August 25, 2022, 09:45 pm IST
Liger Movie Release: FDFS Reviews

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited Pan India film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh has released worldwide today, August 25th. The makers left no stone unturned to promote the film aggressively, carrying an exceptional buzz. From trailer to songs, every promotional stuff went viral on social media platforms. 

Well, finally the day has arrived and here's what the audience has to say about Vijay Deverakonda starrer. 

August 25, 2022, 08:36 am IST
Liger Movie Release: FDFS Reviews

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited Pan India film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh has released worldwide today, August 25th. The makers left no stone unturned to promote the film aggressively, carrying an exceptional buzz. From trailer to songs, every promotional stuff went viral on social media platforms. 

Well, finally the day has arrived and here's what the audience has to say about Vijay Deverakonda starrer. 

August 25, 2022, 08:15 am IST
Nani, Chiranjeevi send best wishes to Vijay Deverakonda

Ahead of the film's release, Nani sent best wishes to Vijay and the team. "August has been an amazing month for telugu cinema and our audience. Big congratulations to #Bimbisara #SeetaRamam #Karthikeya2 teams Best wishes to dear @TheDeverakonda and @purijagan sir to end the month with a bang. #Liger." 

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi said, "It will be relished as much by the Industry as you all! Go for the Knockout Punch!!." The Megastar shared a throwback picture when VD and Puri met him on the sets of GodFather. 

Take a look: 

DQ also wished Vijay as Liger releases today.  


Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!