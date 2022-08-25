Liger Movie LIVE UPDATES: FDFS reviews, box office numbers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda confirmed the sequel of Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The actor said, "we are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time." In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest.
Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited Pan India film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh has released worldwide today, August 25th. The makers left no stone unturned to promote the film aggressively, carrying an exceptional buzz. From trailer to songs, every promotional stuff went viral on social media platforms.
Well, finally the day has arrived and here's what the audience has to say about Vijay Deverakonda starrer.
Huge Crowd turned up for Massive #LIGER Show @ Sudarshan 35MM #LigerHuntBegins WorldWide #WaatLagaDenge @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh@Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/YAyleHNjEt
Watching #Liger#LigerHuntBegins
Ahead of the film's release, Nani sent best wishes to Vijay and the team. "August has been an amazing month for telugu cinema and our audience. Big congratulations to #Bimbisara #SeetaRamam #Karthikeya2 teams Best wishes to dear @TheDeverakonda and @purijagan sir to end the month with a bang. #Liger."
On the other hand, Chiranjeevi said, "It will be relished as much by the Industry as you all! Go for the Knockout Punch!!." The Megastar shared a throwback picture when VD and Puri met him on the sets of GodFather.
It’s #Liger Day Tomorrow!
Wishing Dearest @purijagan @TheDeveraKonda @meramyakrishnan @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy
& the Entire Team, All The Very Best for a Memorable Success!
It will be relished as much by the Industry as you all! Go for the Knockout Punch!! pic.twitter.com/XDsVLt4aT0
DQ also wished Vijay as Liger releases today.
Wishing my brother @TheDeverakonda and @ananyapandayy @purijagan @meramyakrishnan @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects & the whole team of #Liger the very best for release today ! Im sure all that hard work will reap huge love pic.twitter.com/5XAcsJI0oD
