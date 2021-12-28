Liger: Much anticipated glimpse video of Vijay Deverakonda starrer to drop on Dec 31; Fans can't keep calm

The much awaited and anticipated glimpse video of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger is to release on December 31, 2021, ahead of New Year. The actor took to social media and reminded fans that it is just 3 days away from the big day. Ever since then, Liger is trending on Twitter and fans can't keep calm to witness the storm.

Liger is one of the most anticipated movies ever since it was announced. The makers have been rigorously shooting in Mumbai, the US, Las Vegas, Hyderabad, etc. Last week, the makers also announced the release date of the film, leaving fans all excited. The pan Indian film will hit the theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022. Liger will release worldwide in theatres in all 5 languages- Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Liger is an upcoming sports action drama directed by Puri Jagannadh starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in the lead roles. This movie marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut and Ananya Panday’s debut in the southern languages. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in important roles.

Tanishk Bagchi is composing the music while Mani Sharma is providing the background score. Liger is co produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner and Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.