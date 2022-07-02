Liger: Netizens say 'Shocked, never expected' & go gaga over Vijay Deverakonda, trend #SexiestPosterEver

On Saturday morning, Vijay Deverakonda took the internet on fire with his new poster from the upcoming pan-Indian film Liger. The anticipation for the film has boosted to a whole new level, as Vijay has shed-it-all for his film. The new poster showed the actor baring it all with just a few bunches of roses in hand. While the poster went viral instantly, several fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions to it, heaping praises on Vijay for going it all.

Vijay’s poster from Liger got reactions from his fans instantly. Responding to his post, a user wrote on Twitter, “It’s very rare (to) see actors accepting such bold roles & posing bold.” Vijay’s look has also reminded many of Aamir Khan’s controversial poster from his film PK.

Another user on Twitter wrote, "How hot @TheDeverakonda!!! You're killing us with your hotness #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda."

Some netizens also trolled the actor for his bold poster so his fans came in support of him and wrote, "It's MMA movie ....And He is MMA Fighter...

And He Respect that Game Rules Also....Troll cheseymundu E matter telsukondi..." Another one wrote, "I will never be able to admire another personality as my as admirer VD and man just keeps giving me more reason to love him. Forever a VD Anna fan.FOREVER A ROWDY."

Check out Twitter reactions on Liger poster here:

The film will also see Bollywood actress Ananya Panday playing the female lead opposite Vijay Deverkonda. Former legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also making his Indian film debut with the film. Although, he will only be seen in a cameo in the film.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in important roles.