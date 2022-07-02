Liger New Poster: Anushka Shetty heaps praises on Vijay Deverakonda; Samantha reacts and says 'guts & glory'

Samantha and Anushka Shetty are all impressed with Vijay Deverakonda for his bold avatar in the new poster of Liger. While Anushka Shetty sent best wishes to the team, Samantha heaped praises on Vijay Deverakonda for standing out and breaking rules. Sharing Vijay Deverakonda's poster on Instagram, Samantha wrote, "He knows the rules... just so he can break them.. Guts & Glory. #Liger."

For unversed, Samantha is working with Vijay Deverakonda on a romantic Telugu movie titled Kushi.

Anushka Shetty, who is not an active social media user, also took to her Instagram handle and shared Liger poster to send best wishes. The Mirchi actress wrote, "Wishing team liger all the very very best .. wishing this movie to reach out to every heart out there…Puri Jagannath garu looking forward to ur magic , vijay wish u only the best ..u out do urself each time ,Charmee to many many stories to be told , Karan johar ji Thank u for always being part of beautiful stories to be told always .. all the very best to every single actor , technician … cheers team #liger."

The Student of The Year 2 actress took to Instagram and shared the poster suggesting fans to “breathe" as the sexy poster has surely made the Netizens gasping for breath.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger's theatrical trailer is anticipated to release on 10 July. The team will soon kick-start the film's promotions. As per reports, the Liger cast will soon stage several promotional events simultaneously in different Indian cities, and the team will spin around these events before its release. As part of the promotions, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, and others will engage in media events.

Mike Tyson plays a cameo role as Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy plays prominent roles in Liger.

