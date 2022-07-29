Liger promotions: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday look adorable as they enjoy the Mumbai local ride; WATCH

Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday enjoy a ride on Mumbai local.

Published on Jul 29, 2022
Liger leads Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are presently promoting their forthcoming sports drama in Mumbai. As they were on their way to an event, these two enjoyed a ride on the famous Mumbai local. 

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

