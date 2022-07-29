Liger promotions: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday look adorable as they enjoy the Mumbai local ride; WATCH

Liger leads Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are presently promoting their forthcoming sports drama in Mumbai. As they were on their way to an event, these two enjoyed a ride on the famous Mumbai local.

