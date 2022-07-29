Liger Promotions: Vijay Deverakonda arrives in 'Waat Laga Denge' tee & chappals; Ananya Panday looks stunning

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped for promotions of their upcoming film Liger. The actor kept it very cool and casual in a customised tee 'Waat Laag Denge' paired up with jeans and flip flops. Ananaya, on the other hand, opted for red checkered co-ord set and looked stunning as ever.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday look perfect together as they posed for cameras with smiles. Today, the second single from the film titled Waat Laga Denge. This track has been picturized on Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Deverakonda, who play mother and son in the film. The music for Liger have been scored by Sunil Kashyap.

Today, morning Vijay and Ananya were also clicked as they enjoyed a ride in the Mumbai local train. The duo went on the local train to attend a promotional event. A pic of V relaxing on Ananya Panday's lap on the way to the promotional event.

Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role.

The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, Liger is up for release on 25 August 2022.