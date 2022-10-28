Liger: Puri Jagannadh seeks police protection after receiving threats from distributors

Going by the police complaint, the filmmaker has asserted that the distributors have no business threatening him in any manner. He further added that they should have filed a civil case if they had any complaints.

Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's sports drama, Liger was not been able to perform at the box office and hence suffered losses. Now, the director has reportedly asked for police protection as he claims to have received threats from the film distributors to settle the losses. It is further believed that they even plan to protest in front of Puri Jagannadh's house in Hyderabad if he refuses to pay.

The maker also stated that all his dues have already been paid to the distributor Warangal Sreenu as per the agreement, and it is Sreenu, who has defaulted payments to the sub-distributors. The filmmaker showed concern that now he and his family, including his 85-year-old mother-in-law, his wife, and his daughter will be harassed.

Leaked Phone Conversation

Meanwhile, a leaked phone conversation between Puri Jagannadh and distributors surfaced on Twitter recently. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to the micro-blogging site and posted a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp conversation in Telugu between the director and distributors, which reads, "A total of 83 distributors were Liger's victims. We’re going to Puri Jagannadh house on 27th of this month to do dharna. Therefore, each exhibitor should bring clothes for a minimum of 4 days to stay. If no one dares to come forward, then their names will be removed from the list of beneficiaries and will not be incurred losses. You won't get a call from us if no one comes that day. And no information will be provided. It would be great if everyone could come.''

