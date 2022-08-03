Liger Song Aafat: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's third track out on August 5; Promo releases tomorrow

After leaving the music lovers smitten with the tracks Waat Laga Denge and Akdi Pakdi, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda headlined Liger will soon drop the latest song from this much-awaited sports drama. Titled Aafat, this breezy number will be out on 5th August this year. Additionally, the promo of the number will be unveiled tomorrow at 4 PM. Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote on Instagram, "The Live wild, young and Carefree song from #Liger! #Aafat Promo Tomorrow 4 PM...Song on 5Aug - 9 AM."

VD has been rigorously promoting his next with the leading lady Ananya Panday. The co-stars were recently seen enjoying the Mumbai local on their way to a promotional event in the city. The pan-India drama will be available for the audience on the 25th of August this year.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, the duo was recently a part of the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan season 7, and they were able to make headlines because of their candid replies. When host Karan Johar asked the Arjun Reddy star about his equation with co-star Ananya Panday on the sets, he was quoted saying, “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger."

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda also has romantic drama Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu lined up for release. He will further front another pan-India drama Jana Gana Mana, which will also be helmed by Liger maker Puri Jagannadh. All these three films have created a lot of buzz among the fans.