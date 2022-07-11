Liger Song Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday make for a sassy duo in the upbeat number

The much-anticipated Akdi Pakdi song from Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday’s forthcoming sports drama Liger is finally out. This upbeat track is taken to a new level with the pair's impressive dancing prowess.

Check out the song below:

Meanwhile, Anurag Kulkarni, and Ramya Behara have lent their voice to the Telugu rendition of the track, while Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar penned the lyrics. Also, the Tamil version of the song has been written by Sagar, and Sagar and Vaishnavi Kovvur have sung it. Now talking about the Malayalam rendition of Akdi Pakdi, Vishnu Vardhan and Syama are the singers, while Siju Thuravoor has written it. Santosh Venky and Sangeetha Ravichandranath have crooned the Kannada version of the song, which has been penned by Varadaraj Chikkaballapura.

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu have essayed secondary roles in the Pan-India film expected to be out on 25th August this year. Liger will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

