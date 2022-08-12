Liger Song Coka 2.0: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday flaunt their sassy side in this upbeat dance number

Ram Miriyala and Geetha Madhuri have crooned this perfect party single, while Bhaskarabhatla has penned the lyrics. Earlier, the makers had released the songs Akdi Padki and Waat Laga Denge from this action entertainer. The latest track from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is here. Titled Coka 2.0, this peppy number has the leads showcasing their dancing prowess. As VD looks all dapper in a red kurta pajama set with a matching turban on his head, the female lead was a sight-to-behold in a red embellished lehenga.

Check out the song below:

On the other hand, the makers of Liger recently traveled to Chandigarh for a fresh round of promotions. The producers, Dharma production shared sneak peeks from the Chandigarh promotions of the flick on Twitter and wrote, "#Chandigarh, this #Liger duo is all set to drop the latest beats with #Coka 2.0 in YOUR city and you know what they say...when in Chandigarh - do as the Chandigarh-ians do!"

In one of the pictures shared by the financers, VD can be seen taking Ananya Panday on a tractor ride. Meanwhile, in another still, the Arjun Reddy actor is lifting his leading lady amidst the sugarcane fields. In addition to this, the team, including the leads treated themselves to some delicious Punjabi cuisine, including of course lassi.

Helmed by Puri Jagganadh, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is stepping into the Indian film industry with Liger. Additionally, the film's cast will also include Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles. Financed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the venture is scheduled to be out in theatres on 25th August this year.

