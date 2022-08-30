Liger Song Kalalo Kooda: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday hold each other close, share a crackling chemistry
Check out the romantic number Kalalo Kooda from Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday starrer Liger.
Check out the song below:
Vijay Deverakonda recently met the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai to clear the air between the two. Refreshing your memory, he had called the Arjun Reddy star "arrogant" for his comment on the boycott trend during the promotions of Liger. After meeting VD, the executive got emotional and shared a video praising the actor, "He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best. When I met Vijay I realised he thinks about the entire team of his films. I’ve only said sorry to 2 actors - Amitabh Bachchan & now Vijay Deverakonda."
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda looks dashing in ethnic suit as he promotes Liger at the India Vs Pakistan cricket match;