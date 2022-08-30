Liger Song Kalalo Kooda: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday hold each other close, share a crackling chemistry

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday led Liger made it to the theatres on the 25th of August this year. As the film is still in cinema halls, the makers have dropped a romantic number from this sports drama. Titled Kalalo Kooda, the song has been crooned by Tanishk Bagchi. The electrifying chemistry of the lead co-stars is the highlight of the song. Prior to this, other singles from Liger, Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, Aafat, and Coka 2.0 managed to create a lot of buzz among music lovers.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the action entertainer features Vijay Deverakonda as an MMA fighter with a stutter. While Ananya Panday plays his love interest, Ramya Krishnan essays the role of his mother. In addition to this, Ronit Roy is seen as his coach in Liger, along with a special cameo by Legendary former boxer Mike Tyson.

Check out the song below:

Vijay Deverakonda recently met the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai to clear the air between the two. Refreshing your memory, he had called the Arjun Reddy star "arrogant" for his comment on the boycott trend during the promotions of Liger. After meeting VD, the executive got emotional and shared a video praising the actor, "He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best. When I met Vijay I realised he thinks about the entire team of his films. I’ve only said sorry to 2 actors - Amitabh Bachchan & now Vijay Deverakonda."

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda looks dashing in ethnic suit as he promotes Liger at the India Vs Pakistan cricket match;