Liger star Vijay Deverakonda pays respect to the late Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru

Vijay Deverakonda paid his respects and prayers to the late Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. The duo, who were promoting their upcoming pan-Indian film Liger in Bengaluru, visited his memorial and offered prayers. Pics of the actor have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

From Kamal Haasan to Ram Charan, celebs from all over the south industries came down to pay their respects and also offered condolences to his family. Kannada cinema's Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29 at the age of 46 years old.

Last week, it was announced that Late Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with State's highest civilian honour Karnataka Ratna at the Kannada Rajyotsava ceremony on November 1. Puneeth Rajkumar will be the 10th recipient of the Karnataka Ratna, which is the state's highest civilian honour.

Meanwhile, coming to Liger, it is one of the much-awaited pan-India film is releasing on August 25. In the upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

As the film is few days near the release, the promotions are going at brisk phase. Vijay Deverakonda has landed in controversy during the promotions for putting up his feet on the table at the press meet. Today, the actor reacted to the controversy and penned a note.

