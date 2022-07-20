Liger Trailer: Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday & others arrive in Hyderabad for launch event

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh releases on 19th August, 2022. The trailer launch event of the same is going to be held today in Hyderabad and Mumbai. The martial arts action film is one of the most awaited films and will be releasing in multiple languages. The makers have been releasing countdown posters of film, as the release draws nearer. Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Apoorva Mehta and others took a private flight from Kalina airport, to attend the trailer launch event of the film in Hyderabad.

The makers of Liger, namely, Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Apoorva Mehta and others took a private flight from Kalina airport, to attend the trailer launch event of the film in Hyderabad, yesterday. They landed in Hyderabad, later last night. There will be two trailer launch events scheduled today. Once the Telugu trailer launch event in Hyderabad is over, they will head back to Mumbai for the Hindi trailer launch of the film. Prabhas will be launching the Telugu trailer of the film and Ranveer Singh is expected to be the chief guest for the Hindi trailer launch event. Liger has been mounted on a massive scale and is expected to be an underdog story. The title of the film, ‘Liger’ and the tagline of the film, “Sala Crossbreed” suggests that he possesses qualities of both the lion and tiger.

Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and others get papped at the Hyderabad airport:

Liger’s song Akdi Bakdi released last week and has been receiving a very good response. After the release of Liger on 19th August, 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December, 2022. After that, he moves onto Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday after Liger, will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by Excel Entertainment.

