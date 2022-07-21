Live

Liger Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Chiranjeevi, Prabhas release Telugu version of Vijay Deverakonda starrer

by Khushboo Ratda  |  Updated on Jul 21, 2022 11:09 AM IST  |  18.7K
Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited first Pan-India film, Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. Ahead of it, the makers have unveiled the first trailer of the film in presence of the entire cast and crew at Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited first Pan-India film, Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. Ahead of it, the makers have unveiled the first trailer of the film in presence of the entire cast and crew at the grand event in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Prabhas have released the Telugu trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger while Ranveer Singh and Dulquer Salmaan will release the Hindi and Malayalam trailers, respectively. 
July 21, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Vijay Deverakonda welcomed with flower shower

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday look super excited as they reach the venue of the film's trailer launch. One can see in the photos, the two get a warm welcome from their fans. 

July 21, 2022, 10:13 am IST
Vijay and Ananya arrive at the trailer launch event

Fans go berserk as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday arrive.  

July 21, 2022, 09:54 am IST
Chiranjeevi and Prabhas release the Telugu trailer

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, 

"And here goes the #Liger Trailer

Puri Strikes Again! 

Raising expectations sky high..

All The Very Best to Entire Team!." 


