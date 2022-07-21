Liger Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Chiranjeevi, Prabhas release Telugu version of Vijay Deverakonda starrer

Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited first Pan-India film, Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. Ahead of it, the makers have unveiled the first trailer of the film in presence of the entire cast and crew at Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited first Pan-India film, Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. Ahead of it, the makers have unveiled the first trailer of the film in presence of the entire cast and crew at the grand event in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Prabhas have released the Telugu trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger while Ranveer Singh and Dulquer Salmaan will release the Hindi and Malayalam trailers, respectively.