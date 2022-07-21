Liger Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Chiranjeevi, Prabhas release Telugu version of Vijay Deverakonda starrer
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday look super excited as they reach the venue of the film's trailer launch. One can see in the photos, the two get a warm welcome from their fans.
PC: Kamlesh Nand
Fans go berserk as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday arrive.
.@TheDeverakonda and @ananyapandayy at #LigerTrailer launch. pic.twitter.com/VTHODjFaka
— Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) July 21, 2022
Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote,
And here goes the #Liger Trailer
Puri Strikes Again!
Raising expectations sky high..
All The Very Best to Entire Team!https://t.co/Te4M9zmdyF@TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @MikeTyson @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @iamVishuReddy @RonitBoseRoy pic.twitter.com/U37aLtOjY2
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 21, 2022