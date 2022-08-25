Liger Twitter Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer is hit or flop?

The big day is here. The much-awaited and anticipated pan-Indian film of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has finally hit the theaters today. Liger, which has carried a huge buzz ever since its inception, has opened up with good openings as audiences thronged theaters to watch the movie. Many netizens took to social media and shared their views after watching the movie. Seems like Liger didn't stand up to the sky-high expectations it carried.

The audiences have claimed that director Puri Jagannadh has missed his trademark dialogues and storyline in Liger. However, Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his fine acting, did impress the audience with his performance. Some fans have also called Liger 'a one man' show run by Vijay. Ananya Panday, who made her debut has failed to impress the audience with her role as Vijay's love interest. Overall, although the film is being praised for its mass elements and Vijay's performance, it is being declared by many audiences a flop.

While Vijay made his Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday debuted in Tollywood with the film. Liger is the story of a simple tea seller from Karimnagar, who aspires to become a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion. He, along with his mother, played by Ramya Krishnan leaves for Mumbai to make it big.

Check out Liger Movie Review of netizens here:

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Dharma Productions.

