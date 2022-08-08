Liger: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday dance to Aafat; Fans go berserk watching the actor in Patna

Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated and awaited film, Liger is gearing for a grand release on August 25. The actor is rigorously currently promoting his film with co- actor Ananya Panday. Now, the duo reached Patna to promote their film and lakhs of fans gathered to watch them.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday grooved at the promotional event to their third song Aafar from Liger. The lead actors won the hearts of audiences with their stunning chemistry. While the video is going viral on the internet, yet again as Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda had to leave the event midway.

On Saturday, something similar happened in Patna. A massive crowd of students and fans gathered at a college in Patna to see the 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay, he again was forced to leave the event before it could become unmanageable. He was escorted out amid a crowd of hundreds of fans who all gathered at a college to see him during a promotional event for 'Liger.'

Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role

The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, Liger is up for release on 25 August 2022.

