Liger: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday make head turns with stunning looks at promotions in Lucknow; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are finishing up the last promotions of their upcoming film Liger as it's set for theatrical release in just two days. The lead actors are currently in Lucknow for the promotions of Liger. Vijay and Ananya made head turns as they posed for cameras while interacting with the media and fans. While Vijay looked handsome in stripped shirt and pants, Ananya made a statement in a pink ethnic suit.

With this, it will be a wrap up for promotions of Liger. Vijay and Ananya Panday will be back to Mumbai soon and wait for the release of Liger on 25th August.

The film has already set a high buzz because of songs, teasers, and promotions. Now, during a recent interview, the actor addressed its box office prospects and said that he will not 'react angrily' if the Telugu-Hindi bilingual underperforms at the box office. He added, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespectful to that if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel to cities just to meet them and we want to win. their love."

Even before Liger reaches to theatres on the 25th of August this year, the makers have confirmed a sequel to the project. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Dear Comrade star was asked if there could be a sequel to Liger, to which he said that it is on the cards but it will take some time to materialise.

In Puri Jagannadh directorial, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.