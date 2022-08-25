Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday spotted at a theatre in Hyderabad to see the audience reaction; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer sports drama Liger has finally made it to the cinema halls today. In an attempt to catch the first-hand reaction from the audience, the co-stars visited a theatre in Hyderabad. While the Arjun Reddy star opted for a checkered shirt and grey pants, his female lead looked stunning in a purple sleeveless top paired with white trousers.

The project marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has stepped into Tollywood with the film. Liger follows the life of a humble tea seller from Karimnagar. In order to fulfill his aspiration to become an MMA champion, he and his mother (Ramya Krishnan) head to Mumbai. While Ananya Panday is seen as VD's love interest, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu are also seen doing pivotal roles in this action entertainer, along with Mike Tyson in a special cameo. Made under the direction of Puri Jagannadh, Liger has been backed by Karan Johar under his production banner of Dharma Productions in collaboration with Puri Connects.

Check out the pictures below:

During a recent media interaction, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his reaction if Liger turns out to be a flop. To which he replied, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be disrespectful to that if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel to cities just to meet them and we want to win. their love."

