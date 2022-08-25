Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday spotted at a theatre in Hyderabad to see the audience reaction; PICS
During a recent media interaction, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his reaction if Liger turns out to be a flop. To which he replied, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be disrespectful to that if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel to cities just to meet them and we want to win. their love."
