Liger: Vijay Deverakonda is back to the ring; Blood and sweat, he's all in
Vijay Deverakonda and Liger team have finally resumed the shoot. The Dear Comrade star shared a glimpse of the same as he is back to the ring. Sharing a photo of him from the sets, VD wrote, "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes." Liger will see Vijay playing the role of MMA fighter.
As earlier we revealed, VD is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role. Kuldip Sethi, VD's personal trainer for Liger, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, revealed that the actor will be seen as a monster, beast and like never before on-screen. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and in association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday who debuted not long ago is all set to feature in a Pan-India film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Meanwhile, check out Vijay Deverakonda's tweet below:
BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes. pic.twitter.com/x2wJVuDByd
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 15, 2021
Liger is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in different other languages. The film's score is composed by Mani Sharma.
The Pan-India film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger.