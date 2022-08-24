Liger: Vijay Deverakonda calls Chiranjeevi 'sweetest megastar' as he sends special wishes ahead of release

It's just one day away from the grand release of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, which is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies. The actor, his team along with audience are waiting with bated breath for the movie. While the countdown for Liger and Vijay is all pumped up for the release, his day has got special as he received a special message from Chiranjeevi. The megastar sent in his support and good wishes for the film.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and shared a pic with Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh as he conveyed good wishes for Liger's release. He wrote, "It’s #Liger Day Tomorrow!Wishing Dearest @purijagan@TheDeveraKonda@meramyakrishnan@karanjohar@Charmmeofficial@ananyapandayy & the Entire Team, All The Very Best for a Memorable Success!.It will be relished as much by the Industry as you all! Go for the Knockout Punch!!."

Vijay Deverakonda is filled with joy and overwhelmed with Chiranjeevi's gesture for his movie. He called him 'sweetest megastar' as he tweeted, "Chiru sirrrr. Our Sweetest Megastar - really hope you enjoy the film and we make you proud. Gratitude always for all that you have done."

Take a look at the tweets here:

The multilingual movie has already created much hype on the internet and the current advance booking scenario suggests the film to be a promising and encouraging one at least in the initial days. Liger will release tomorrow, August 25, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next, and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Fans are super excited to watch Liger and have been trending the film since Wednesday morning itself. Tomorrow, the FDFS will begin and the energy is electrifying. Let us know if you are excited to watch Liger.