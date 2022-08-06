Liger: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys chai with fans as he promotes his film in Patna; PICS

As Vijay Deverakonda's most anticipated project Liger is gearing up for a grand release this month, he is leaving no stone in promoting the film. Today, the actor has reached Patna to promote the film. He enjoyed chai with fans at a famous tea stall in Patna and also posed for pics.

Vijay Deverakonda visited the famous tea stall Graduate Chaiwali in the lanes of Patna as part of the Liger promotional tour. He had tea with his fans and also posed for pics with them. Pics of the actor have gone viral on social media platforms. Vijay looks simple yet casual in a white tee and jeans as he promoted the Liger in Patna.

Check out pics here:

Recently, when Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were promoting for Liger in Mumbai, they had to leave left their promotional event at a mall in Navi Mumbai midway after they faced a massive turnout that got "uncontrollable". The hype and response for the movie is unbelievable and movie buffs are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen.

A while ago, the third song titled Aafat from Liger was released and it gave a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry. The song has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The romantic track is also trending on the internet on music lovers are hooked to it.

Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema. It also stars Ramya Krishnan as his mother and Ananya Panday as his girlfriend, Ronit Roy as his coach, and Mike Tyson in a cameo. It is all set to hit theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.