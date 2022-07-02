Liger: Vijay Deverakonda goes naked & flaunts chiseled body in NEW poster, says 'Film that took my everything'

A new poster of Vijay Deverakonda from his upcoming film Liger is out. The actor took a bold move for the film as the new poster shows him naked with a just bunch of roses in hand. The actor flaunts his chiseled body and looks amazing, we can't wait to watch him as a boxer on the screen. He mentioned that this film took his everything as an actor.

Sharing the new poster on social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything. Coming Soon#LIGER." The new poster has set the internet on fire as Twitter is already trending with hashtags Vijay Deverakonda and Liger.

Take a look at Liger new poster here: