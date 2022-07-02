Liger: Vijay Deverakonda goes naked & flaunts chiseled body in NEW poster, says 'Film that took my everything'
A new poster of Vijay Deverakonda from his upcoming film Liger is out. The actor took a bold move for the film as the new poster shows him naked with a just bunch of roses in hand. The actor flaunts his chiseled body and looks amazing, we can't wait to watch him as a boxer on the screen. He mentioned that this film took his everything as an actor.
Sharing the new poster on social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything. Coming Soon#LIGER." The new poster has set the internet on fire as Twitter is already trending with hashtags Vijay Deverakonda and Liger.
Take a look at Liger new poster here:
Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. The teaser, which was released in December, showed the story about a slumdog of Mumbai streets becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport. Jointly financed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the film will also see Bollywood actress Ananya Panday playing the female lead opposite Vijay Deverkonda. Former legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also making his Indian film debut with the film. Although, he will only be seen in a cameo in the film.
The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger's promotions will begin soon and the makers are planning huge. The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, Liger is up for release on 25 August 2022.