Liger: Vijay Deverakonda keeps his promise as he is set to surprise fans with a new update; DETAILS INSIDE

On his 34th birthday, Vijay Deverakonda had promised his fans to give great memories. As they say, 'Promises are meant to be kept' and VD is all set to share a new update about his upcoming film Liger on Monday at 4 PM.

Sharing about it, the film's co-producer Charmee Kaur tweeted, "Promises are meant to be kept & Our LIGER @TheDeverakonda is Known for them...Stay Tuned to know the #LigerPromise on Monday @ 4PM."

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his Pan-India film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. "Thank you my loves..Your love has reached me and I feel blessed; till this lasts, I promise to give you great memories and always cherish your love," Vijay Deverakonda had tweeted on his birthday in May this year.

Well, Liger has set high expectations since day one of the film's announcement and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. VD is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and is training hard for the same. Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday will be seen sharing the screen space with VD for the first time in Liger. The Pan-India project also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpandey and Getup Srinu in supporting roles.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and to be dubbed in other languages, Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 9 September 2021but will be postponed as the makers are yet to complete the shoot. is backing the Hindi version of the project under Dharma productions.

