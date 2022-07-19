Liger: Vijay Deverakonda is literal fire in the new poster ahead of trailer release

A new poster from Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has been unveiled and it's legit fire. Ahead of the trailer release, Vijay Deverakonda has been treating fans with new posters daily from the film. The actor is seen standing amid a circle of fire with a stick in his hand as he looked down. His rugged and messy avatar has definitely created curiosity among audiences. Sharing the new poster, he wrote, "Just 2 more days to Go! #LigerTrailer."

The countdown for Liger has become with only two days left for trailer release. The film has been trending on Twitter and moviegoers are super to excited to watch the madness. The actor has termed the trailer as 'Havoc'.

Yesterday, treated fans with another intriguing poster of himself from the upcoming film Liger. The new poster shows Vijay in a rugged look with his messy hair and ready to battle in the boxing ring. The trailer of Liger will be released on July 21st in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda looks rugged & ready for battle in new poster ahead of trailer release

Recently the first single Akdi Pakdi from the Liger was released and became the new senstational song. The song features Vijay Deverakonda and lead actress Ananya Panday as they set the stage on fire with their killer moves and charm.

Coming to the film's cast, besides Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu have also essayed other pivotal roles in this Pan-India film. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also be seen in a special role in Liger.

This action entertainer is slated to be out on in theatres on 25th August this year. The project will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.